Intending pilgrims told to take mandatory vaccination

RIYADH, Aug 13 (APP/IINA): The Ministry of Health called on the

foreign and domestic Hajj pilgrims to take the required vaccination well before setting out their pilgrimage to the holy city of Makkah.

The ministry posted an awareness infographic design giving details of

the mandatory vaccination on its Twitter page.

The domestic pilgrims have to take vaccination against meningitis at

least 10 days before they are heading for Makkah.

They also have to take vaccination against seasonal influenza two

weeks before their pilgrimage trip.

The foreign pilgrims have to take four types of vaccination. Pilgrims

from the regions that are hit by yellow fever have to take vaccination against this disease.

Vaccines against polio, meningitis and seasonal flu have also to be

taken, according to a statement from the ministry.