Initiatives to be taken for promotion of cricket: Zain Qureshi

MULTAN, Feb 16 (APP)::Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Finance
and MNA Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi said that all initiatives would
be taken for promoting cricket.
Talking to APP at Multan cricket stadium during friendly match
between Saints Eleven and Wounded Tigers here on Saturday, he said
that they would strive to hold International matches and Pakistan
Super League events at Multan cricket stadium in future.
