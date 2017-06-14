Industrial zones, power plants, CPEC to help increase growth rate :Miftah

ISLAMABAD, Jun 14 (APP): Chairman Board of Investment (BoI), Miftah

Ismail Wednesday said that industrial zones, power plants and road infrastructure in the country would help increase

growth rate.

“The government will achieve 6 percent GDP target in the

next fiscal year, ” he said while talking to PTV.

Industrial zones under China Pakistan Economic Corridor

(CPEC), several power plants and road infrastructure initiated by

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz government will increase the growth

rate set for the next fiscal year, he said.

The Chairman BOI said that several power projects, road

networks, and gas plants besides other development works would

increase the economy of the country.

He said that federal government will provide 2400 billion

rupees to provinces to utilize the amount for uplift of their

respective areas.

To a question about incentives to foreign investors under

CPEC, he said that local investors will also have similar benefits

to boost exports.

He said that several power plants, road infrastructure and

gas plants would be completed in near future following the vision

of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.