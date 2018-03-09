Industrial Zones beneficial for economic uplift of Balochistan: Governor Balochistan

QUETTA, Mar 09 (APP):Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai said Balochistan is very rich in natural resources and after the establishment of more Industrial Zones would be helpful for the uplift of the province.

He expressed these views while addressing the ceremony held in connection with the

establishment of the Bostan Industrial Estate/zone. Chief Secretary Balochistan Aurangzeb Haq,

Commissioner Quetta Division Amjad Ali Khan, Director General Industries and

commerce Balochistan Ms. Saira Atta and tribal elders of the were also present on the occasion.

He said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a key project for establishment

and development of economic zone in province.

He said that establishing industrial zones will start a new era of development and prosperity

in the region, upholding economic and commercial activities.

Governor Balochistan while inspecting ongoing development

projects in Bostan Industrial zone said that all relevant departments must ensure provision of basic infrastructure for

rapid development and expansion of this industrial region.

He directed Chief Secretary Balochistan to ensure immediately electricity, gas, water and other basic facilities of life to the people of the area.

Governor Balochistan stressed upon for the construction of National highways and

transport system to connect Bostan industrial zone to other parts of the

province.

Governor Balochistan thanked the tribal elders of the Boston division for

their full support and cooperation in establishing Boston industrial zone.

DG Industries and Commerce Balochistan Ms. Saira Atta while briefing Governor Balochistan about

Bostan Industrial Zone, said that construction of roads and development projects

including supply of electricity, gas and water will be completed in the first phase.