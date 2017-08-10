Indu Mitha mesmerizes audience at Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP): A captivating and fabulous

Bharatnatyam performance by classical dancer Indu Mitha etched in

the minds of the appreciative audience that enjoyed the Thursday

show at Lok Virsa in connection with the 70 years of celebrations.

Mazmoon-e-Shauq group performed “Hazaroon Khwahishain aisi”,

with the collaboration of Lok Virsa where a sizeable audience

enjoyed classical music and dance performances.

The sounds of ghungroos, the fragnance of fresh gajras and the

diminutive flames of earthen lamps lining the stage set the ambience

for the evening.

Welcoming the audience, Executive Director Lok Virsa, Dr.

Fouzia Saeed said that, Lok Virsa was celebrating 70th Year Independence Day of Pakistan with specially curated events paying tributes to the

intangible cultural heritage of our country including “Dance”,

“Literature”, and “Theater”.

“The event was held with the aim to present cultural aspects

from across the country on the occasion of Independence Day”, ED Lok

Virsa expressed.

She said that the few classical dancers in our country were

keeping the traditional classical dance and music culture alive, and

the Lok Virsa was a best platform providing artists an opportunity in

order to highlight a softer image of the country.

She hoped everyone would enjoy the evening and promised more events of a

similar kind in future.

At the heart of the show was the classical dance performances of

Bharat Natyam by students of Indu Mitha who got training in

this form of classical dance for the past decade.

The octogenarian Mitha has dedicated over seventy years of her life to the classical dance traditions of the Indian Subcontinent and has been teaching the art for over five decades.

Mitha exude almost six decades of residence against the

resistance of a nation struggling with the culture identity. With

her dancers from the Mazmoon-e-Shauq academy, where she had been

teaching since 1999, she plans to make her last presentation. As a

prelude to the dance performances, Mitha shared the dance form’s

history, which originated in south India and spread all over the

world. It has also gained popularity in Bollywood.

An item includes Qaseeda-e-ILM-0-Jamal, Murwa Pankh, Dukhi,

Nachat Hai, Loghari, Agey yeh roz, Shabdam, Charrom Peher. Amna

Mawaz who mesmerised the audience with her nuanced rendition of the

“Dukhi” dance in a solo performance. The dance performances were

punctuated by classical and semi-classical folk and instrumental

performers.

Ammar Rashid, a young vocalist, enchanted the audience with a

mix of Sufi poetry, singing and playing the guitar simultaneously.

Rendered Folk songs are followed by verses from Allama Iqbal poetry.

A number of dance adherent who attended the event were treated

to several captivating performances by dancers, who were wearing an

impressive South Indian sari and traditional jewellery.

“It was a very refreshing evening and I like how they are

doing this to support a noble cause,” commented Maham, an audience

member. Moreover, she commended Mitha for her contribution to the

arts from this part of the world.