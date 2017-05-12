ISLAMABAD, May 12 (APP): In a bid to revive traditional games

of Pakistan, the Indigenous Games kicked off here at the Pakistan

Sports Complex on Friday.

Two events of Kabaddi and tug of war held in the inaugural

session. Pakistan White beat Pakistan Green in tug of war while in

Kabaddi Pakistan Green beat Pakistan White 34-30.

Chairman Prime Minister Taskforce on Indigenous Sports

Mohammad Ijaz Gul was the chief guest on the occasion. It may be

mentioned here that Kabaddi, tug of war and wrestling competitions

are part of the games to be held in different parts of Punjab after

this session.

Wrestling competitions would be held in Faisalabad and from

these competitions `Sheera Punjab’ would be brought to fore.

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Acting Director General, Pakistan

Kabaddi Federation (PKF) secretary Mohammad Sarwar and other PSB

officials were also present on the occasion.