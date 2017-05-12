ISLAMABAD, May 12 (APP): In a bid to revive traditional games
of Pakistan, the Indigenous Games kicked off here at the Pakistan
Sports Complex on Friday.
Two events of Kabaddi and tug of war held in the inaugural
session. Pakistan White beat Pakistan Green in tug of war while in
Kabaddi Pakistan Green beat Pakistan White 34-30.
Chairman Prime Minister Taskforce on Indigenous Sports
Mohammad Ijaz Gul was the chief guest on the occasion. It may be
mentioned here that Kabaddi, tug of war and wrestling competitions
are part of the games to be held in different parts of Punjab after
this session.
Wrestling competitions would be held in Faisalabad and from
these competitions `Sheera Punjab’ would be brought to fore.
Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Acting Director General, Pakistan
Kabaddi Federation (PKF) secretary Mohammad Sarwar and other PSB
officials were also present on the occasion.
Indigenous Games kicked off
ISLAMABAD, May 12 (APP): In a bid to revive traditional games