Indian secular face exposed before world: Rana Tanvir

LAHORE, June 16 (APP): Federal Minister for Defence

Production and Science & Technology Rana Tanvir Hussain

said on Friday that Indian face of secularism had exposed

and the world condemning the Indian extremism and atrocities.

Addressing the central ceremony of Martyrdom Day

(Jor Mela) of Guru Arjun Dev Jee held at Gurudawara Dera

Sahib here, he said that Muslim and Sikh friendship was

getting stronger.

He said that conspiracies by the Indian government

to create differences between Muslims and Sikh would never

be succeeded.

He said that Guru Arjun Dev Jee was influenced with

inter-faith harmony and he spread message of peace and

love among the people.

The minister said the PML-N government had not only

resolved the issues of minorities but it had also given

representation to minorities in the national and provincial

parliaments.

Speaking on the occasion, Evacuee Trust Property Board

chairman M Siddiqul Farooq said the construction work of

100 rooms in Nankana Sahib and 80 rooms in Gurudawara Dera

Sahib would soon be started to facilitate Sikh Yatrees.

Sikh Yatrees expressed their satisfaction over the

arrangements and reception by the ETPB, and said that they

could never forget the love and respect given by the people

of Pakistan.