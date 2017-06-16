Indian secular face exposed before world: Rana Tanvir

LAHORE, June 16 (APP): Federal Minister for Defence
Production and Science & Technology Rana Tanvir Hussain
said on Friday that Indian face of secularism had exposed
and the world condemning the Indian extremism and atrocities.
Addressing the central ceremony of Martyrdom Day
(Jor Mela) of Guru Arjun Dev Jee held at Gurudawara Dera
Sahib here, he said that Muslim and Sikh friendship was
getting stronger.
He said that conspiracies by the Indian government
to create differences between Muslims and Sikh would never
be succeeded.
He said that Guru Arjun Dev Jee was influenced with
inter-faith harmony and he spread message of peace and
love among the people.
The minister said the PML-N government had not only
resolved the issues of minorities but it had also given
representation to minorities in the national and provincial
parliaments.
Speaking on the occasion, Evacuee Trust Property Board
chairman M Siddiqul Farooq said the construction work of
100 rooms in Nankana Sahib and 80 rooms in Gurudawara Dera
Sahib would soon be started to facilitate Sikh Yatrees.
Sikh Yatrees expressed their satisfaction over the
arrangements and reception by the ETPB, and said that they
could never forget the love and respect given by the people
of Pakistan.
