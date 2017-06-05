India to have response with full force in case of misadventure: DGMO Pak Army

RAWALPINDI June 05 (APP): Special Hotline Contact was

established between Pakistan and Indian Directore Generals of

Military Operation (DGsMO) on Tuesday at 1000 hrs (PST) in the

backdrop of recent ceasefire violations by Indian Army along the

Line of Control (LOC)/Working Boundary.

Pakistani DGMO Maj Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza raised issues of

unprovoked firing by Indian troops along LOC/Working Boundary and

continuously targeting of innocent civilians particularly on June 1,

2017 in Battal, Hot Spring and Jandrot Sectors which resulted in

martyrdom of innocent civilians.

Pakistan DGMO told his counterpart that killing of innocent

civilians and inadvertent crossers at LoC and labeling them

infiltrators is highly unprofessional and unsoldierly.

DGMO Pakistan Army asked for actionable evidence regarding

alleged infiltration and also to look inwards for correct

identification of the issue.

Pakistan Army is committed to maintain peace and tranquility

along LOC / Working Boundary. However, any Indian misadventure from

across/along LoC in any form shall be responded with full force at

the time and place of our choosing with onus of responsibility on

Indian aggressive behavior.