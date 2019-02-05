India playing blame game to side-step real issue of Kashmir: Ambassador Khalid

BEIJING, Feb 5 (APP)::Pakistan Ambassador to China, Masood Khalid has said that instead of stopping state violence in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) and recognizing the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people, India was playing a blame game in order to side-step the real issue and divert the attention of the international community.

Speaking at an event in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day organised by the Embassy of Pakistan at Pakistan Embassy College Beijing (PECB) here, he said that despite all measures to subjugate them, the spirit of the people of Kashmir remained free and alive.