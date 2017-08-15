Independence day of Pakistan celebrated in Brazil

ISLAMABAD, Aug 15 (APP): Independence day of Pakistan was celebrated at the Embassy of Pakistan in Brasilia to mark country’s 70th birth annivesary.

According to a message recieved here, a sizable number of resident

Pakistanis including children and ladies all attired in traditional Pakistani dresses, participated in the celebrations while brazilian guests also enjoyed Pakistani cuisine and the beautifully organized function.

Ambassador of Pakistan to Brazil, H.E. Najm us Saqib hoisted the

national flag with the playing of national anthem. Messages of the President and the Prime Minister were read out on the occasion. Community and Embassy Team sang `millinaghmey’ while children waived national flags. The Azadi cake was also cut.

The Ambassador, inter alia, highlighted the numerous challenges faced

by the country while expressing confidence in Pakistan’s potential in addressing these challenges.

He said that the cost borne by Pakistan in the war against terror was

tremendous and the world must acknowledge the sacrifices rendered by our civilians and Armed Forces.

He also emphasized the need to find solution of the long standing core

issue of Jammu & Kashmir in light of the relevant UN Security Council

Resolutions.

The Ambassador congratulated members of the Pakistani community on the Independence Day and urged them to renew their commitment to keep serving their country.

He underlined the importance of unity in the community to serve the

nation in a befitting manner and urged upon them to establish a platform that could become voice of all Pakistanis residing in Brazil.

The ceremony concluded with prayers for the prosperity and progress of Pakistan.