Imran lying persistently to deflect attention from his performance in KP and submission of fake documents in SC: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, March10 (APP):Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Ms Marriyum Aurangzeb, referring to Imran’s tweet while talking to the media outside the Convention Center here Saturday, said that Imran was lying persistently to deflect the attention of the people from the questions raised on the performance of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government, submission of fake documents in the Supreme Court which he had confessed to have done, horse-trading done by PTI in Senate elections, developments leading to fall of Balochistan government and the flanking of the Balochistan chief minister by himself and Zardari shaking hands stealthily.

However, the people were keeping strict watch on his antics, she added

She said that Imran had tweeted those documents on the basis of which the investigations were carried out for two years, JIT was formed and the case was heard in the SC. She said that this act on his part reflected his inner fears and he had done so at a time when he was aware about his own theft, adding that he should have at least read the dates mentioned on the documents.

She said before trying to befool the people Imran should realize that they knew the reality. He relished churning out lies, hurling allegations of corruption against those who delivered, shaming and insulting the opponents and waiting for the umpire’s finger, she added.

Referring to the cases of Nawaz Sharif, she said that supplementary reference after reference were being filed against him and the time line for finalizing the cases had also been extended. She said that no evidence of any corruption had been established during the last two years against the man who was thrice elected as prime minister and twice the chief minister of Punjab.

The minister observed that the company that was hired in London in regard to the investigations with the public money was bankrupt and its own record was not available there.

She said that Imran tried to derail democracy with the umpire’s finger and staged sit-ins and yet had the audacity to say that Nawaz Sharif was talking about judiciary and the SC. She said that the PML-N was the only party which had accepted all verdicts given by the SC though Nawaz Sharif and people of Pakistan did not agree with them. She said that when the verdict was given against Imran he threatened to lock-down Islamabad but neither any suo moto notice was taken nor any law was invoked.

The minister said that electricity bills were burnt on the containers and people were asked to bring in money through Hundis because Imran himself had been doing the same.

Alluding to the cases against Nawaz Sharif, she asked which corruption and which crime he had committed, adding that he was shown the door for not accepting salary from the company of his son because they could not establish any other crime against him.

Marriyum said that the Balochistan government was destabilized, senators from Balochistan were declared independent while the people of Pakistan were watching. She said that the elected prime minister was disqualified on the basis of an ‘Iqamaâ, debarred from being president of the party and his party was also deprived of its symbol for the elections but all those parties, who raised slogans against Nawaz Sharif, were today looking up to him for the nomination of chairman of the Senate.

She said that the PML-N had not indulged in any horse-trading and Imran must explain as to how Chaudhry Sarwar got elected from Punjab obtaining 44 votes whereas the party had only 30 members in the assembly. She said that Imran should tweet about this development asking his member why he indulged in horse-trading, besides answering his own act of submitting fake documents in the Supreme Court.

Marriyum said that volume ten was brought as evidence in the cartons and now they were saying it was irrelevant. She asked was it a joke that they were treating the thrice elected prime minister like that. She said that they would not let that happen because Nawaz Sharif fulfilled all the promises that he had made with the people. He made a promise to make Pakistan a nuclear power, to build a network of motorways, ending darkness from the country and bringing CPEC for the posterity and now he had made a pledge to restore the sanctity of vote.

The minister reiterated that from Gilgit-Baltistan to KP, Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan, wherever Nawaz Sharif went the people made the pledge for the revival of the sanctity of vote and joining the caravan.

She said that attempts were in the offing to weaken the PML-(N but more they tried more it emerged stronger and united.

Marriyum observed that not only the PML-N but the people of other provinces also appreciated the performance of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and wished a chief minister like him, adding that the entire world also acknowledged it.

She said that Imran neither did anything constructive nor the nation expected him to do so.She said that she felt sorry for those who voted for him in the 2013 elections as he had failed to come up to their expectations.

The minister said that the Senate elections were nearing completion and similarly the general election 2018 would be held as per schedule and the people would vote for the person whom they trusted and who had served them. Responding to a question, she said that Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had decided to finalize the names for Senate chairman and deputy chairman in consultation with the coalition partners and soon their names would be made public. The minister said that Nawaz Sharif had sent Raza Rabbani’s name to Asif Ali Zardari through Maulana Fazlur Rehman conveying the message that if he was nominated then the PML-N would vote for him because he wanted to reinforce the ideology that he was trying to promote and uphold.

The PML- N would trust the person who would work for strengthening democracy and establishing ascendency of the parliament, she added.

Answering a question about an incident between Kashmala Tariq and journalist Matiullah Jan, she said that efforts were being made to resolve the issue amicably. She said that whatever happened was quite regrettable.

Replying to another question, Marriyum said that Imran was fearful of Maryam Nawaz and that was why he was trying to follow the media conventions addressed by her and her tweets in Urdu.

She said that Wajid Zia would be cross-examined and he did not know what would happen to him.

She said that if the PML-N government was compared with the governments during the last 70 years it would transpire that it was only the PML-N that had served the masses. She said that the governments could not be formed on the basis of false promises and hollow slogans.

The minister said that when the PML-N government assumed power the economy was in complete shambles, the country was confronted with burgeoning terrorism and the worst energy crisis. She said that the projects initiated by the PML-N government now were being inaugurated. The votes would be secured on the basis of performance only, she added.

Marriyum reiterated that the people had rejected the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif.