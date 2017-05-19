Imran Khan should present himself for accountability: Abid Sher Ali

SIALKOT, May 19 (APP): State Minister for Water and Power Abid Sher Ali on Friday said that his leader Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was the only politician who presented his three generations for accountability and now Imran Khan should also present himself in the Supreme Court for accountability.

He said this while addressing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Youth Convention, here.

The State Minister said the PML-N would come into power again in 2018

elections with the power of the masses due to its marvelous performance in every sphere of life besides fulfilling its all promises made to the masses.

Abid Sher Ali said the government was successfully fulfilling its all

the public promises and commitments.

He said that Nawaz Sharif would be the prime minister again after 2018

elections.

He said loyal workers were precious asset of the PML-N, adding that the

government was protecting rights of the youth, enabling them to play pivotal role in national development and prosperity.

On this occasion, Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Captain (retd)

Muhammad Safdar said that those claiming new Pakistan were liars. He said that Imran Khan did nothing for the people of KPK.

Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar said that the lion was the symbol of

prosperity and stability in Pakistan.

He said the PML-N government had completed record social welfare and

human development-oriented projects across Pakistan under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Pakistan Muslim League-N Punjab General Secretary Kashif Nawaz Randhawa, MNAs Ch. Armughan Subhani, Syed Iftikharul Hassan Shah, MLA-AJK Ch. Muhammad Ishaq, MPAs Ch. Tariq Akhtar Subhani, Rana Liaqat, Rana Muhammad Afzal, Ch. Arshad Javaid Warraich, Vice Chairmen District Council Sialkot Ch. Raza Subhani Advocate, Deputy Mayor of Sialkot Municipal Corporation Ch. Bashir, PML-N District President Idrees Ahmed Bajwa, President PML-N Youth Wing Gujranwala Division Muhammad Farooq Ghuman, President PML-N Youth Wing Sialkot District Malik Fahad, PML-N President Women Wing Sialkot Nusrat Jamshaid also attended the convention.