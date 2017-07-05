Imran incapable of differentiating between security and protocol: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, July 5 (APP): Minister of State for
Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum
Aurangzeb has strongly refuted Imran Khan’s tweet in which he
had questioned protocol given to Maryam Nawaz on her
appearance before the JIT, saying that Imran was incapable of
differentiating between security and protocol.
In a statement issued here Wednesday, she
said that Maryam Nawaz being the daughter of the Prime Minister,
who had waged a successful war against the terrorist outfits, was
given necessary security to protect her and it was wrong to
misconstrue it as a protocol.
In regards to Imran’s observation about excessive
deployment of security personnel the minister said that thousands of
PML (N) workers had come from all over the country to show
their solidarity with their leader, therefore the local
administration took all precautionary measures to prevent
any untoward incident.
The minister said that Maryam Nawaz and the family
members accompanying her came in their own private cars and Imran
should know that those who respected their daughters accompanied
them the way the family did.
Marriyum said that people like Imran
who did not even accept their daughters, usually made such
irresponsible statements.
The minister asked Imran in which capacity
he played snake and ladder (Luddo) in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP)
Chief Minister’s House adding that the people knew that the snake could
climb the ladder to the corridors of power only through playing the
game of Luddo.
The minister said that Imran Khan should
tell the nation in which capacity he was using official
helicopter of KP government and why was he absconding from the
courts of law?