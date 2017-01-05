Imran has made a habit to bully national institutions: Marriyum Aurangzeb

93
Imran has made a habit to bully national institutions: Marriyum Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday
said that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf Imran Khan has made it a habit
to bully the national institutions which tantamounts to violating
the Constitution and the oath taken as a Member of the National
Assembly.

Addressing a press conference along with Minister of State  for Privatization Muhammad Zubair and Daniyal Aziz MNA, she said
that respecting the national institutions was responsibility of
all and that Pakistan Muslim League respected the same.

However, she said the PML-N had to clarify things after baseless allegations, leveled by Imran Khan almost on daily  basis.

She said that Imran Khan himself had confessed in the  court that he had no evidence and his job was only to level  allegations.

She said Imran levels allegations against the third  time elected chief executive of Pakistan, who was prime  minister of the entire country, not PML-N only and it was  responsibility of her to respond to baseless allegations  and bring facts before the nation.

The minister said that PTI stance was based on  assumptions, but cases cannot be won on the basis of  assumptions, container speeches and press conferences.

The minister said that Imran Khan claimed in his  press conference that tomorrow, it will be proven that  Maryam Nawaz was the proprietor of the properties.

She questioned if tomorrow, it would be proven that  why he indulged in politics of anarchy, lock-down and sit-ins in the past.

The minister said that PTI claimed in the Election  Commission of Pakistan that Miriam Nawaz was dependent of  Capt (retd) Safdar but in the court they said that she was  dependent of the Prime Minister which did show contradiction  in their stance.

Marriyum said that the Prime Minister had no link with the Panama papers.

The minister said that PTI stance in the court was  based on assumptions and it has failed to provide any  evidence.

She said that Imran had been claiming that the PM  was only cutting ribbons, but it was the honour that  the PM was inaugurating the new development projects in  the country while Imran Khan was only trying to mislead  the nation through lies.

The present government would continue the journey  of national progress under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif  and energy, health and education projects would be completed  by year 2018.

She said that the issue of load-shedding would be resolved and Pakistan would become free of terrorism under  the dynamic leadership of Nawaz Sharif by next year.

Replying to a question, she said that her party fully  agrees with the judges observations about avoiding comments  on subjudice matters, but it was responsibility of the PML-N  to rebut baseless allegations of the PTI.

She said that the PML-N leaders were not commenting on  the judges observations and no press talk was done inside  the court premises after court directives.

It was responsibility of her to give the masses true  picture after the misleading statements of the PTI, she  added.

It was necessary to provide correct information to  the masses through the media, she said.

Daniyal Aziz, MNA said that the court has asked the  PTI legal team to prove Sharifs’ ownership of the London  property before 2006 which its legal teams oohs failed  to do.

He said that the new U-turn of Imran Khan has been  exposed as well as he has also admitted that the documents  presented by PTI were downloaded from ICIJ website.

Daniyal Aziz said that the PTI should upload the  pictures of Jehangir Tareen’s cook on its website whose  names were used by the former for illegal business.

He said that Imran Khan has been telling lies to  the nation and he had to apologize over the 35 punctures  claim.

He said that Imran Khan changed the accountability  act and sacked the head of KPK Ehtisab Commission as it  had pointed out corruption in the province. Similarly, he  sacked four chief election commissioners of the PTI as they  exposed the rigging committed by Jehangir Tareen on whose  plane Imran Khan has been using for the past few years.

He said that in KPK, corruption cases have been  time-barred and any accused is deemed as innocent if  case not proved in 120 days.

He said if same rule was applied at federal level  thousands of cases would be disposed of.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR