Imran appears before NAB KP in helicopter case

PESHAWAR, Aug 07 (APP):Chairman Pakistan Tehrik e Insaaf , Imran Khan here
Tuesday appeared before a combined investigation team of National
Accountability Bureau Khyber Pakthtunkhwa, Media Officer told APP by phone.
Imran was handed over a questionnaire containing 15 questions pertaining to the use of helicopter during his visits to KPK, to be replied within fifteen days-time under the NAB law.
The NAB official informed Imran remained in NAB office for
over an hour. Former KP CM, Pervez Khattak, Speaker Asad Qesar and Babar Awan accompanied
the PTI chief.
Strict security measures were put in place around NAB’s
Peshawar office. Security has also been tightened in Hayatabad and surrounding
areas.
It merits to mention here the NAB had issued a notice to
Imran Khan on July 11, summoning him to appear before a combined investigation
team on August 7.
