Improved security situation to attract investment in Pakistan: Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD, Feb 15 (APP):Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Friday said improved peace and security situation in Pakistan now underpinned conducive environment for investment and foreign investors could benefit from the new emerging realities to invest in different sectors.

Exchanging views with British High Commissioner Thomas Drew at the Parliament House, he particularly mentioned Balochistan and Gwadar offering abundant opportunities for investment as Gwadar was being regarded as future of regional development.