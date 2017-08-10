ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP): Minister for Interior Prof Ahsan
Iqbal Thursday said implementation on National Action Plan (NAP)
is continuing successfully to eliminate terrorism and extremism from
the country.
The minister said this during a meeting with ambassador of
United States to Pakistan David Hale.
Both sides discussed mutual relations between the two
countries, a press release issued here by the Ministry of
Interior said.
The minister said the implementation on National Action Plan
(NAP) is going successfully to eliminate terrorism and extremism
from the country.
Ahsan Iqbal said Pakistan is desirous for peace in the
region so that the masses can lead a prosperous life.
The ambassador offered anti terror training programmes to the
law enforcement agencies of Pakistan.
Both the sides agreed that opportunities have been created for
the students of Pakistan in the top universities of United States of
America.
Implementation on NAP going successfully to eliminate terrorism: Ahsan
ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP): Minister for Interior Prof Ahsan