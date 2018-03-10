Imam-e-Kaaba calls on CM Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE, Mar 10 (APP):Imam-e-Kaaba Dr Al-Sheikh Saleh

bin Muhammad al-Talib called on Punjab Chief Minister

Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, here on Saturday.

Matters of mutual interest were discussed in the meeting.

The Imam said various people told him about untiring efforts

of Shehbaz Sharif for welfare and development of people.

He said he was pleased to know that the chief minister

was doing hard work for the welfare and progress of the people

due to which whole province of Punjab was progressing and he

prays for more successes in the future.

“Due to your hard work, progress and development would

spread to whole Pakistan,” he added.

He said that his visit to Pakistan was a matter of

pleasure for him and the people of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia

have a strong bond of love and religion which was above all

relations, the strength of Pakistan was strength of Saudi

Arabia and the power of Saudi Arabia was power of Pakistan.

He said Pakistan has a significant place in the Muslim

world and it was playing a vital role for peace and stability

in the region.

He said that for these reasons Saudi Arab supports peace

efforts of Pakistan and it was standing with Pakistan in this

regard.

The Imam-e-Kaaba said we give respect and value to the

cooperation extended by the Pakistani government, the people

and the Pak-Army as both the countries have historical

brotherly relations.

He said the whole Muslim Ummah was well aware of historical

ties between the people of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and both

the countries have helped each other during crises.

The strength of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia strengthens the

whole Muslim Ummah, he added.

Shehbaz Sharif said, “Your visit to Pakistan is a matter

of honour and respect for Pakistan and I welcome you and your

delegation to the historical and cultural city of Lahore”.

He said that the bilateral ties between Pakistan and

Saudi Arabia were above worldly benefit and peace was our

mutual asset.

He said that due to the visit of Imam-e-Kaaba to Pakistan,

the bilateral ties between both the countries would further

strengthen.

He said Saudi Arabia has always supported Pakistan and

the people of Pakistan could never forget the cooperation

of Saudi Arabia it provided on every important occasion.

He said the Royal family of Saudi Arabia whole-heartedly

helped Pakistan and stood shoulder to shoulder with the

Pakistan nation during tough times.

The CM said he was admirer of people-friendly policies

of Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman and his policies for

strengthening of education and health sectors and creation

of employment, which were producing far-reaching results.

Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf Saeed Ahmed

Al-Maliki, Sheikh Saad Al-Dosari, Senator Professor Sajid Mir,

Hafiz Dr Abdul Kareem and others were also present in the

meeting.