Imam-e-Kaaba calls on CM Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE, Mar 10 (APP):Imam-e-Kaaba Dr Al-Sheikh Saleh
bin Muhammad al-Talib called on Punjab Chief Minister
Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, here on Saturday.
Matters of mutual interest were discussed in the meeting.
The Imam said various people told him about untiring efforts
of Shehbaz Sharif for welfare and development of people.
He said he was pleased to know that the chief minister
was doing hard work for the welfare and progress of the people
due to which whole province of Punjab was progressing and he
prays for more successes in the future.
“Due to your hard work, progress and development would
spread to whole Pakistan,” he added.
He said that his visit to Pakistan was a matter of
pleasure for him and the people of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia
have a strong bond of love and religion which was above all
relations, the strength of Pakistan was strength of Saudi
Arabia and the power of Saudi Arabia was power of Pakistan.
He said Pakistan has a significant place in the Muslim
world and it was playing a vital role for peace and stability
in the region.
He said that for these reasons Saudi Arab supports peace
efforts of Pakistan and it was standing with Pakistan in this
regard.
The Imam-e-Kaaba said we give respect and value to the
cooperation extended by the Pakistani government, the people
and the Pak-Army as both the countries have historical
brotherly relations.
He said the whole Muslim Ummah was well aware of historical
ties between the people of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and both
the countries have helped each other during crises.
The strength of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia strengthens the
whole Muslim Ummah, he added.
Shehbaz Sharif said, “Your visit to Pakistan is a matter
of honour and respect for Pakistan and I welcome you and your
delegation to the historical and cultural city of Lahore”.
He said that the bilateral ties between Pakistan and
Saudi Arabia were above worldly benefit and peace was our
mutual asset.
He said that due to the visit of Imam-e-Kaaba to Pakistan,
the bilateral ties between both the countries would further
strengthen.
He said Saudi Arabia has always supported Pakistan and
the people of Pakistan could never forget the cooperation
of Saudi Arabia it provided on every important occasion.
He said the Royal family of Saudi Arabia whole-heartedly
helped Pakistan and stood shoulder to shoulder with the
Pakistan nation during tough times.
The CM said he was admirer of people-friendly policies
of Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman and his policies for
strengthening of education and health sectors and creation
of employment, which were producing far-reaching results.
Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf Saeed Ahmed
Al-Maliki, Sheikh Saad Al-Dosari, Senator Professor Sajid Mir,
Hafiz Dr Abdul Kareem and others were also present in the
meeting.
