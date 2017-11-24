IHC issues show cause notice to Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Nov 24 (APP):Islamabad High Court Friday issued a show cause notice to federal minister for interior, to explain why he had stopped the administration from acting upon the order passed by the apex court and why contempt of court proceedings should not be initiated against him.

Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, when assumed hearing of the case regarding sit-in of religious parties at Faizabad Interchange, asked Zulifqar Haider, Chief Commissioner that under what authority he did not obey the court orders to clear the sit-in.

Chief Commissioner ICT submitted that interior ministry had stopped the administration from acting upon the order of the court, so that the negotiation process could continue.

He stated that this was totally incorrect perception that ICT Administration lacked capacity and could not perform its duties to maintain law and order in the city.

Justice Siddiqui remarked how a federal minister could sit on an order passed by the court of competent jurisdiction.

Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui while issuing show cause notice to the respondents sought their reply that why a contempt of court proceedings should not be initiated against them, as they failed to comply with the court order in connection with the sit-in of religious groups at Faizabad interchange.

During the course of proceedings, Federal Minister for Interior, Ahsan Iqbal appeared before the court and categorically stated that maintaining law and order and protection of citizen’s rights was responsibility of the government and it had the intent to fulfill the same.

He hoped the government would find an amicable and peaceful solution to the matter, as he did not want any mishandling in that regard.

The minister stated that the writ of the state would be enforced and rights of the citizens of twin cities would be fully protected and restored. The matter should be resolved in a couple of days, he said and sought 48 hours from the court for the purpose.

The bench observed that it was a very serious situation that despite request to the leadership of the sit-in and direction to the district administration, no progress had been shown except negotiation.

Justice Siddiqui said “IHC, being custodian of the rights of citizens dwelling within Islamabad Capital Territory, could not leave them at the mercy of those who siege the city at a place which was of most strategic in nature,” he added.

Later, talking to the media outside the court premises, Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal said the government had sought 48 hours to resolve the sit-in issue lingering for the last two weeks by a religious group through peaceful means.

The minister said the country could no longer afford such situation as its enemies were using the issue to defame it. The main objective of the country’s enemies was to destabilize it, he added.

“We request the protestors to end the sit-in as they have registered their protest. Parliament has already made finality of Prophethood law foolproof and strong,” he said.