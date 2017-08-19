ISLAMABAD Aug 19 (APP): Islamabad Football Association (IFA)
team has clinched Gothia Under 18 Football Cup China after beating
Zhaoqing Lixun FC China by 6-5 on penalty kicks in the final match.
In the 14th minutes of the first half, Chin Lee scored first
goal and Mohammad Ahmed of IFA equalized in the 19th minutes, said
a press release issued here on Saturday.
Both the teams fought well 1-1 draw at the end of the
scheduled time.
Five penalty kicks were given to each team. IFA
scored 5 goals while 4 times by Zhaoqing Lixun Club. IFA team will
return from China to Lahore Airport on August 22.
IFA team wins Gothia U-18 Football Cup
