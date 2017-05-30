Hussain Nawaz, Saeed Ahmed record statements before Panama papers JIT

ISLAMABAD, May 30 (APP): Hussain Nawaz and President of National

Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Saeed Ahmad on Tuesday recorded their statements before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed to probe Panama Papers case.

The prime minister’s son, Husain Nawaz, reached the JIT headquarters, the Federal Judicial Academy, at around 11am. He was greeted by a number of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers upon arrival.

PML-N leaders, including prime minister’s political secretary Asif Kirmani, CADD Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Senator Chaudhry Tanvir, MNA Maiza Hameed, Danial Aziz, Hanif Abbasi and Islamabad Mayor Sheikh Ansar also reached the JIT headquarters.

This was the second appearance of the prime minister’s son before the JIT.

Talking to media after appearing before the JIT, Hussain Nawaz said that he responded to all the questions asked by the JIT members.

Hussain Nawaz said that he also provided all the required documents.

“I can say with conviction that nothing wrong would be proved against me, my father or any sibling,” Hussain Nawaz said.

“If I have any reservation in future, I’ll appeal to the court,” he said.

He said that he would reappear before the JIT whenever he is asked to do so and added, he answered all the questions asked by the probe team.

“JIT made me wait for two and a half hours. We have respect for country’s law, and I will appear before the JIT if summoned again.

I submitted documents that I was asked to provide, and answered all the questions.”

Earlier talking to newsmen Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr Asif Kirmani said that PML-N has always accepted the court verdicts in letter and spirit and will continue to do so in future. He said Hussain Nawaz will answer all the questions before the Panama Papers JIT.

Asif Kirmani said his party has submitted the reservations in the Supreme Court and want a free and fair trial. He said we respect the courts and any verdict by the court will be accepted.

PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz said PTI Chief Imran Khan

is not appearing before the court. He said the court has given Imran the last chance to give record of foreign funding.

He said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was not involved in the Panama Papers case and the allegations were baseless.

He said all the facts and figures will come before the nation.