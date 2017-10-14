Humam, Hamza, Noor, Uzair & Abbas Zeb win KP World Squash Day Junior titles

PESHAWAR, Oct 14 (APP):Hamam Ahmad, Hamza, Noor Zaman, Uzair Shoukat of PAF Academy and Abbas Zeb of Pakistan Wapda claimed their respective titles in the Under-11, Under-13, Under-15, Under-17 and Under-19 categories part of the KP World Day Junior Age Group played here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Saturday.

In the Under-11 category top seed Humam Ahmad of PAF Academy defeated Saki Ullah Tareen in a one-sided affair by 3-0, the score was 11-5, 11-7 and 11-4. Humam Ahmad did not give much time to Saki Ullah Tareen to strike back.

It was Humam Ahmad eighth consecutive victory in the Under-11 category. In the Under-13 category Hamza recorded victory against Muhammad Ammad in straight sets, the score was 11-9, 12-10 and 11-9. Hamza did not give much room to Muhammad Ammad to strike back and thus marched into victory.

In the Under-15 category second seed Noor Zaman defeated Asad Ullah by 3-1, the score was 10-12, 12-10, 11-9 and 13-11. Both Noor Zaman and Asad Ullah played well and exhibited some classic display of forceful length and drop shorts with some beautiful nicks were also witnessed.

In the Under-17 category international Uzair Shoukat defeated Saqib Iqbal in straight sets, the score was 11-9, 11-7 and 11-5. Uzair Shoukat, who also won Under-17 in Qatar Junior Open, played well. Uzair Shoukat also smashed some good drops, putting Saqib Iqbal under tremendous pressure.

In the Under-19 category Abbas Zeb defeated Zeeshan Gul in straight sets, the score was 11-9, 11-8 and 11-8.

Speaking on this occasion, former World Champion Qamar Zaman said that the event was organized in connection with the World Squash Day. He said more than 110 players took part in all five categories comprising Under-11, Under-13, Under-15, Under-17 and Under-19 categories.

He also thanked Major Saki Tareen for extending support in holding the event in connection with the World Squash Day celebrated here like other part of the world. At the end of the finals Major Saki Tareen gave away trophies to the position holders.