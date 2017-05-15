House-Listing completes, head count starts in 2nd block under Phase-II

ISLAMABAD, May 15 (APP): The house listing under the 2nd Phase of Population Census has been completed and the enumerates have

initiated the head count exercise for Block-2 in 88 districts all across the country simultaneously.

The process would be conducted in twenty one (21) districts of Punjab, twenty one (21) districts of Sindh, seventeen (17) districts of Balochistan and twelve (12) districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In addition, the exercise was completed in first blocks of six (6) districts of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), five (5) districts of Gilgit Baltistan, five (5) districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and one district of Federal Capital, Islamabad, official sources said.

As per the census calendar, the districts to be covered in 2nd Phases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa include Bannu, Kohat, Karak, Tank, Malakand, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Bunner/Daggar and Shangla.

In Federally Administered Tribal Areas, Mohmand Agency, Khyber

Agency, Kurram Agency, Bajur Agency, South Waziristan Agency, North Waziristan Agency are being covered during the second phase.

In Punjab province, the districts where the population census would

be conducted include Mianwali, Bhakkar, Khushab, Sargodha, Chakwal,

Jhelum, Sahiwal, Okara, Khanewal, Multan, Sheikhpura, Naknana Sahib,

Kasur, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar

Khan, Lodhran and Rawalpindi.

In Sindh, the process is being conducted at Larkana, Jocobabad, Badin, Dadu, Kashmore, Thatta, Sujawal, Mirpur Khas, Umerkot, Sanghar, Tharparkar, Sukkur, Jamshoro, Shikarpur, Tndo Allah Yar, Tnado Muhammad Khan, Shahdadkot, Khairpur, Nausharo Feroz, Matiari and Shaheed Benazirabad.

The districts in Balochistan include Sohbat Pur, Gawadar, Loralai, Qila Saifullah, Kachhi (Bolan), Sibi, Harnai, Barkhan, Sherani, Mastung, Qila Abdullah, Chagahi, Panjgur, Zhob, Ziarat, Khuszdar and Jhal Magsi.

Census under second phase would also be conducted in Neelum,

Hattian Bala, Haveli, Poonch and Mirpur districts of Azad Jammu and

Kashmir and Hunza, Shigar, Kharmang, Astore and Diamer districts of

Gilgit Biltistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that the international observers have termed Population Census process as satisfactory. Six teams of observers who visited different places under United Nations Population Fund (UNFA) across the country and interacted with people reported that census process satisfactory.