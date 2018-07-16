Holding elections on time imperative for strengthening democracy: Senator

ISLAMABAD, Jul 16 (APP):Senator of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Monday said holding general elections on time was imperative for strengthening democracy in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said level playing field should be ensured for all the political parties as it was their right.

He said free, fair and transparent elections would create positive image of the country at international level.

The PTI senator criticizing the performance of previous governments, said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had ruled for decades but they had failed to provide basic facilities to masses.

He said people of the country were attaching hopes with PTI as they considered that it was the only political party which could resolve their issues.

Muhammad Sarwar expressed the hope that people would vote for PTI in the elections.

He strongly condemned the recent terrorist attacks on political gatherings in various cities and demanded that the caretaker government should ensure security measures for all the political parties.