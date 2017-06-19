Hockey World League Semifinal Round: Pakistan defeat Scotland 3-1

ISLAMABAD, June 19 (APP): After conceding three consecutive defeats,

Pakistan finally tasted victory when they defeated Scotland 3-1 in their last pool match

of the Hockey World League Semifinal Round against Scotland on Monday at London’s

Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

According to information received her, Pakistan started extremely well

as within the first five minutes, two excellent chances came their way.

Rizwan Junior and Umar Bhutta were the offenders.

They remained the better side almost throughout the first quarter. However,

against the run of play Scotland went ahead. Wel Adams flicked

in after a good short passing move from right.

The Green Shirts had an opportunity to bring it level in the 15th

minute. But Aleem Bilal’s penalty corner attempt missed the target.

The Scots were the better side in the second quarter. They had at least

three open play tries and one penalty corner but the Pakistani defence stood well. At the

half time Scotland led by one goal as they had done in their match against India.

Early minutes of the second half also saw Scotland in ascendancy.

One attempt went above the bar and another was well saved by the

custodian Amjad. But in the 34th minute Pakistan equalised on a turnover. Irfan Junior

received a superb ball in the circle and his first time hit found the target.

In the 42nd minute, Pakistan went into the lead for the first time in the

tournament. Bhutta’s brilliance earned them a penalty corner and they went for an

indirect drill. Abu Bakr’s angular push from the top was tapped in by Arslan Qadir from a

close range standing near the left pole.

One minute into the last quarter, Pakistan had their third penalty corner. Aleem

Bilal’s strong angular push beat the goal keeper all ends up.

After that Pakistan slowed the tempo, while the Scots went on offensive. A

Scotland penalty corner went into the goal but it was fouled for the height.

They had another penalty corner in the last minute but good rush thwarted the

danger for Pakistan.

Pakistan’s entrance to the quarterfinals depends upon the result of the

Scotland and Canada match on Tuesday.

If Scotland win, they will go through because of a better goal difference. In

case of a draw or Scotland’s defeat, Pakistan will play the quarterfinals.

The World League Semifinal Round is also 2018 World Cup qualifier.