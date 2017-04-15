ISLAMABAD, Apr 15 (APP): The Higher Education Commission (HEC)
will organize here a three-day workshop on Data Science from April
18-20.
Data science was an emerging field that has gained significant
attention in academia as well as industry for last few years, said
a press release on Saturday.
Huge amount of data was being generated by industry,
government, telecom and private setups, however there was a dire
need for professionals who can work on data generated for betterment
of local businesses and community alike.
Due to inadequate training opportunities and awareness
building programmes, professional expertise in harvesting Big Data
was limited and it is difficult to capitalize on flourishing
opportunities of Data Science available across the globe.
HEC has taken the initiative of promoting Data Science
activities in collaboration with national and international partners
both from industry and academia.
The event will provide networking and collaborative
opportunities to local community and extend a platform to share
thoughts and learn from field/domain experts, foreign professors,
researchers and industry experts from US, China, UK, New Zealand and
Australia who will deliver valuable talks during the workshop.
Details of the event may be accessed through
www.hec.gov.pk/site/datascience.
HEC to organize workshop on Data Science from April 18-20
ISLAMABAD, Apr 15 (APP): The Higher Education Commission (HEC)