‘Hearts of Pakistanis, Kashmiris beat in unison’: Kashmiri leader.

MIRPUR (AJK), Feb 4 (APP): President Jammu & Kashmir Liberation

League Justice (Retd) Abdul Majeed Mallick has said that the hearts of

the people of Pakistan and Jammu & Kashmir beat in unison.

Abdul Majeed Mallick, who is also former chief justice of AJK High

Court, said by observing the Kashmir Solidarity Day on Sunday with traditional zeal and fervor the entire Pakistani nation would show that

the Kashmiris were not alone in their struggle for freedom.

The Kashmiris enjoyed full moral, political and diplomatic support

of the people of Pakistan, which would continue till their achievement of freedom and the right to self determination, he said while talking to APP.

He said though the liberation movement was in full momentum in Jammu & Kashmir state, observing the solidarity day every year in Pakistan and AJK gave it an impetus.