Hassan Nawaz appears before JIT probing Panama Papers case

ISLAMABAD, June 2 (APP): Hassan Nawaz on Friday appeared before the joint investigation team (JIT) constituted by the Supreme Court to probe the Panama Papers case.

Hassan Nawaz, son of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, arrived at

the Federal Judicial Academy, where the JIT has set up its

secretariat.

Talking to media outside the Federal Judicial Academy,

the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader Daniyal Aziz said

that PML-N always respected all the institutions and refuted

the allegations that it maligned state institutions.

He said that Hassan Nawaz today appeared before the JIT

after he arrived from abroad.

Criticising Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Daniyal Aziz said that

the PTI has been maligning and disrespecting state institutions

since 2014.

He said that there was a need to hold those people accountable

who threatened the government institutions while speaking from the container.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Asif Kirmani said that PML-N always accepted the decision of the courts. He said that when the

video of Nihal Hashmi first surfaced, action was taken against him immediately on the directive of party chief Nawaz Sharif.

The government would accept the decision of the apex court

whatever it may be, he said and added that Nihal Hashmi should have

not uttered what he stated in his speech.

Kirmani said that PTI chief introduced the culture of abuse

and foul language against the government institutions. Whatever language Imran Khan had used against the judges, had he (Kirmani) used it

he would have been behind the bars.