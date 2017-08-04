Govt would stay committed to maintaining national unity: PML-N leader

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (APP): Leader, PML-N Isphanyar Bhindara

has said on Friday that government would stay committed to maintaining national unity and stability, promoting economic and social development.

Talking to Radio Pakistan he said, “i would like to

admire the Chinese attitude towards Pakistan in current

situation”.

CPEC is the game changer project, that would not only

facilitate Pakistan and China, but all other countries in the

region as well, he highlighted.

Leader said there are some external threats to this mega

billion rupee-project, but there are also some internal elements, which are working on foreign agenda to sabotage this project.

These elements would remain fail in their mission as

Pakistan and China are committed for the security of this project, he mentioned.