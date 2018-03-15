Govt working to enhance GDP, exports, decrease inflation, imports: Miftah

ISLAMABAD, Mar 15 (APP): Advisor on Finance Miftah Ismail on Thursday said that present government was working to enhance gross domestic products (GDP) growth rate, exports and decrease inflation and imports for improving economy of this country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that we are preparing the budget for the next financial year, to bring GDP growth rate at 6 percent and reduce inflation besides imports.

Due to China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, we had to purchase machinery for power plants but this practice would diminish gradually, he said.

As far as issue of circular debt is concerned, he said it was also the responsibility of the provincial governments to take measures for recovery of outstanding amount so that state affairs could be handled in a befitting manner, he added.

To a question regarding privatization of state airline and steel mills, he said non-profit organizations should be privatized so that the money could be utilized for health and educational institutions.

To another question he said that those elements fetching money to invest in this country would enjoy tax relief.