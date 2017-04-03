Govt utilising all resources to promote education: Zubair

KARACHI, April 3 (APP): Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair has said
the government is making efforts for the rehabilitation of old schools
as well as for the construction of new premises.
Speaking at the annual dinner of the alumni of the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Karachi, he said that the government is utilising all possible resources to promote education.
The Governor said that the IBA Karachi has always maintained its
academic standard and enjoys a prominent place in the institutions of
higher learning.
Zubair reminisced his student life days at the IBA Karachi. Those who
passed out from the IBA Karachi are serving at important posts in the country as well as abroad, he added.
