Govt to take all necessary measures to facilitate foreign media: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the government would take all necessary measures to facilitate and ensure easy access to foreign media in Pakistan.

The country, he said, had a rich and unique cultural heritage, and media could play a vital role not only in projecting the huge tourism potential but also the cultural landscape of the country along with its traditions, core values, fairs and festivals.

The minister was chairing a high level meeting in External Publicity Wing, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting,

Underscoring the need for generating goodwill and projection of a positive image of Pakistan, the minister called upon all the officers of the ministry to make all-out efforts to send a message to the world that Pakistan was a great destination and a land of peace for all the tourists.

He said Pakistan and its people had rendered unparalleled sacrifices in the global war against terrorism and those must be duly highlighted and acknowledged at international level.

The minister directed the officers of the External Publicity Wing to maintain a close liaison and engage with foreign media to remove their misconceptions about Pakistan and its people.

He also directed to convene an inter-ministerial meeting with a view to ascertain various proposals as regards boosting the image of Pakistan and strengthening the mechanism for effective coordination among the institutions and departments concerned.

The Information Minister also decided to take up the matter of career prospects of Information Group officers with the Prime Minister.