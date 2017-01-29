ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (APP): Government is implementing a
comprehensive mechanism and guidelines for execution of Prime
Minister’s Global Sustainable Development Goals Achievement
Programme.
According to official sources, Rs twenty billion is being spent during the current financial year to achieve SDGs in different fields, reported Radio Pakistan.
In order to achieve these goals, the Government is focusing on power, gas and natural resources, social sector, municipal and infrastructure sectors too.
Govt to implement comprehensive mechanism to execute PM’S Global SDGs
ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (APP): Government is implementing a