Govt to deliver as per people’s expectations: Fehmida

ISLAMABAD, Jan 20 (APP):Minister for Inter-provincial Coordination, Dr Fehmida Mirza said that the government was focusing to create consensus among all federating units on key national issues and expressed the hope that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government would deliver to people’s as per their expectations.Social justice was the dire need of the country and democracy was the name of accountability, she said while talking to PTV News.

The minister said democracy would not be fruitful without holding accountability across the board against corrupt people.

She said corruption has damaged the country a lot but the Prime Minister Imran Khan put the country again on path of development as he was taking concrete measures to eliminate this menace from the society.

Fehmida Mirza said that PTI-led government would bring revolutionary changes in remote areas of the country.