Govt to complete contitutional tenure: Ayaz Sadiq

LAHORE, May 7 (APP): National Assembly Speaker Sardar
Ayaz Sadiq Sunday said the PML-N government would complete its
constitutional tenure and the next general election would be
held in 2018.
Talking to the media persons here, he said tenure of the
current government would expire on June 1 the next year and
the elections would be held after 90 days of the
establishment of caretaker government.
To a question, he said peace in the region was
linked to peace in Afghanistan.
The speaker said the issue of fencing on the Pak-Afghan
border was raised with the Afghan leadership but no positive
response received from that side.
Fencing was in the best interest of both the countries to stop illegal
cross border movement and terrorism, Ayaz Sadiq added.
