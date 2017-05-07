Govt to complete contitutional tenure: Ayaz Sadiq

LAHORE, May 7 (APP): National Assembly Speaker Sardar

Ayaz Sadiq Sunday said the PML-N government would complete its

constitutional tenure and the next general election would be

held in 2018.

Talking to the media persons here, he said tenure of the

current government would expire on June 1 the next year and

the elections would be held after 90 days of the

establishment of caretaker government.

To a question, he said peace in the region was

linked to peace in Afghanistan.

The speaker said the issue of fencing on the Pak-Afghan

border was raised with the Afghan leadership but no positive

response received from that side.

Fencing was in the best interest of both the countries to stop illegal

cross border movement and terrorism, Ayaz Sadiq added.