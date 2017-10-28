Govt successfully foiling all conspiracies: Ahsan Iqbal

SIALKOT, Oct 28 (APP): Interior Minister Chaudhry Ahsan Iqbal Saturday said that the elements busy in hatching conspiracies every day in Pakistan are trying to damage Pakistan.

He was addressing the audience after inaugurating the

newly-established Narowal District Jail, here.

He said that the government was successfully foiling all

local and international conspiracies against the country, adding that the political elements rejected by masses were now playing in the wrong hands for their vested interests and weakening Pakistan politically and economically.

The interior minister said that political stability is vital for economic stability of the country and effective and constructive policies of the government was taking Pakistan ahead. He said the PML-N governmnet had put the country on the right path to economical and political stability despite the hurdles created by the negative political elements.

Ch Ahsan Iqbal said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor

(CPEC) project would change the destiny of Pakistan, as the two countries were taking ahead the project to its next stages successfully.

He said that Pakistan was a peace-loving country, which has

rendered a lot of sacrifices to weed out terrorism and establish durable peace globally. He said that the world should acknowledge Pakistan’s sacrifices in the war against terrorism globally.

The minister said that the PML-N government had completed

a record number of social welfare and human development projects across the country.

Ahsan Iqbal termed the development of infrastructure from

Gilgit to Gwadar an important milestone in the history of the

country.

He said that due to its strong policies, the government has

been able to overcome the energy shortage. “In the past, the

country was facing 20-hour electricity shortages. Now

electricity is available 20 hours a day.”

Ahsan Iqbal said that development and improved standard

of living was not possible without peace, stability and harmony.

Earlier, Chaudhry Ahsan visited the kitchen, hospital and

female barracks at Narowal district jail. He checked the quality

of the meals and medical facilities, being provided there.

On this occasion, the senior jail officials told the interior

minister that all 375 male and female prisoners belonging to

Narowal district have been shifted to the newly established

Narowal district jail from Sialkot jail as well.

The minister also directed the jail officials to ensure

provision of playground adjacent to the jail for promotion

of hockey, football and volleyball games among the prisoners.

Provincial Minister for Prisons Malik Ahmed Yar Hunjra,

Inspector General Prisons Punjab Mirza Shahid Saleem Baig,

DIG (Prisons) Punjab Malik Mubashar Ahmed Khan, local MPAs

Sardar Ramaish Singh Arora, Rana Manan Khan and senior officials

were also present on the occasion.