Govt resolving problems of industrial sector: Minister

FAISALABAD, Mar 18 (APP)::State Minister for Finance Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan on Sunday said the government was

striving to resolve problems of the industrial sector besides improving it on modern lines.

Addressing a meeting of Pakistan Yarn Merchants Association (PYMA) here, he said the government had taken a number of steps for the benefit of industrial sector.

It was also executing a comprehensive strategy to resolve problems of the sector on top priority in order to enhance national exports and strengthening national economy, he added.

The minister said the government was already making efforts to cut down prices of electricity and gas particularly for the textile sector. In this connection, an agreement had been signed with Qatar to procure gas at rate of Rs12.75 mmbtu, he added.

“We are also making legislation to encourage and facilitate big companies to come and invest in Pakistan. Efforts have also been accelerated to bring down sales tax ratio at rate of 15% from 17%,” he said.

A comprehensive strategy had also been evolved to increase cotton production in the country and the government would provide the maximum incentives to cotton growers besides lessening their levies burden, he added.