Govt ready to introduce Eminesty Scheme: Miftah

ISLAMABAD, Mar 21 (APP): Advisor to the Prime Minister on Economic Affairs Dr Miftah Ismail Wednesday said the government was ready to introduce Eminesty Scheme and it would be presented very soon.

Talking to a private news channel, he said this scheme would prove as positive for the country and it would be helpfull for national economy.

He said imports were more than exports in these days but increasing dollar price would leave positive impact to the exports,adding that remitancies would increase due to decreasing of imports growth.

He said energy prices would decrease in coming days and the country would take lot of benefits by completions of different projects of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan was not going to any programme of International Monitory Fund (IMF).

The advisor said that Pakistan had $12.8 billion foreign reserves now and $ 600 million would increase more during coming four months.

The government wanted to increase in GDP of the country.