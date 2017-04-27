Govt rationalizes Rs 550 bn in development projects: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, Apr 27 (APP): Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms, Ahsan Iqbal Thursday said since June 2013, the government managed to rationalize, over Rs 550 billion in 752 development projects.

He said the rationalizing was made possible through better scrutiny of

the projects and mainly due to the fact that the government focused on starting the projects after making proper work on them by the experts rather than launching the projects under political pressure.

“In the past, it was a normal practice that the projects were not

completed on time which resulted in increase of project cost, however the present government tried its best to complete all the projects within given time”, Ahsan said while addressing media persons here.

The planning ministry especially arranged celebration for crossing

milestone of Rs 550 billion in terms of rationalizing and the minister also cut a cake on the occasion.

He especially eulogized the officials of the ministry who put their

extra efforts in rationalizing such a huge amount, which would later be spent on other useful projects for the socio economic development of the country.

He said due to the government’s endeavors, the sick projects, such as

Islamabad New Airport, Kachi Canal, N-85, Lwari Tunner and Munda Dam were revived.

He said design of Munda Dam project was completed and work on this

project would be started in next fiscal year. Similalry, he said the government released funds for Lwari Tunnel which would be completed soon.