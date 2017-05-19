Govt pursuing a people-centric approach: PM

ISLAMABAD, May 19 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif Friday said his government was pursuing a people-
centric approach for development and has increased provincial
share in Public Sector Development Programme 2017-18, which was
three times more as compared to FY 2012-13.
The Prime Minister was chairing a meeting of the
National Economic Council, attended by Prime Minister of AJ&K,
Governor KPK, Chief Ministers of Punjab, Sind, Khyber
Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan besides the Chief Minister of Gilgit
Baltistan, Federal and Provincial Ministers also present.
The Prime Minister said Pakistan’s economic indicators
have significantly improved and were being acknowledged by
international financial rating institutions.
He said the growth rate of 5.28% was commendable and
Pakistan has now emerged as among the fastest growing
economies.
He said federal and provincial governments were working
in harmony for the development of the country. He said
projects under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)
were also on the fast track.
Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said during the Belt and
Road Forum at China all Chief Ministers accompanied him and
the world saw that Pakistan was united and unanimous for
development. He termed it a very positive message.
“We are focusing on Energy projects. Not only power
supply is our priority but we are providing affordable power
supply for consumers,” the Prime Minister said.
“We are focusing on a balanced mix of sources for energy
including LNG, coal, hydel, solar and wind,” he added.
Prime Minister Sharif said infrastructure was the key to
development and the government was focusing on roads and
communication networks. He said development should not be
politicized as Pakistan’s development was everyone’s
prosperity.
The Prime Minister said FATA, AJK and Gilgit Baltistan
were as important for the federal government as other
provinces. He said rural development projects in health,
education and other social sectors were being given special
attention.
