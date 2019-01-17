ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (APP):Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Thursday informed the lower house that an understanding had been reached between government and opposition leaders to keep the
atmosphere in the National Assembly cordial and avoid use of non-parliamentary language.
Govt, opposition agree to keep atmosphere in NA cordial: Speaker
ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (APP):Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Thursday informed the lower house that an understanding had been reached between government and opposition leaders to keep the