Govt making untiring efforts to eliminate remnants of terrorism: Ch Nisar

PESHAWAR Dec 21 (APP): Interior Minister Chaudhry Nishar Ali Khan said on Wednesday that the Government was making untiring efforts to eliminate the remnants of terrorism from the country.

Talking to media persons after visiting Pak Torkhum border at Landi Kotal in Khyber Agency here on Wednesday, the Interior Minister said the incidents of terrorism has been significantly reduced in the country due to effective policies of the Federal Government and sacrifices of our valiant security forces.

“The graph of terrorism has been significantly descended in the country after the government result oriented policies and persistent and timely actions of our security forces”, he remarked.

He said majority of terrorists have been exterminated due to successful Zarb e Azab operation while who escaped from the wrath of security forces had crossed the border, saying “these are those terrorists who enter Pakistan and play with lives of our innocent people”.

To counter this challenge, he said, efforts are being made to secure and monitor the long porous Pak-Afghan border for safety of our people.

To check the movement of unwanted elements from across the border, the Interior Minister said the government has decided to control and monitor the movement of people on border by establishing six controlled routes by 2020.

Ch Nisar said that terrorism was yet to be exterminated completely and close coordination among all the stakeholders are required for uprooting this menace completely.

He clarified that no terrorist network was operating in Khyber Agency and the writ of Government that was challenged by the militants few years ago has now been completely restored.

The Interior Minister said Pakistan and Afghanistan has long historical, cultural and religious relations as the former had opened their hearts and minds by accommodating over 3.5 million afghan refugees after the USSR invasion against Kabul in 1979.

Ch Nisar said peace of Pakistan and Afghanistan is interlinked as Islamabad wanted durable peace and prosperity in Afghanistan.

He said unfortunately whenever incident of terrorism occurred in Afghanistan, Pakistan was blamed without any evidence and investigation, which is totally unjustified.

He said allegations concocted on the incites of our foes can’t be accepted.

Ch Nisar said, that Pakistan was a powerful nation with 180 million people, strong faith on Allah Almighty and one of the most professional army of the world, saying nobody can dictate terms or defeat us.

He said “we should all forget previous mistakes and look forward for progress and prosperity of the region”.

He said tribal people had faced the brunt of terrorism with steadfastness and courage and appreciated their extended cooperation and support in establishment of peace in Fata and held their sacrifices in high esteem.

“The role of tribal people in defence of the country is of paramount importance as they had valiantly fought against enemy for the safety and security of Pakistan,” he remarked.

Nisar said the nation can’t forget sacrifices of troops and tribal people who lost their lives for defence of the country.

To bolster security, Chaudhry Nisar said new wings of FC would be operational by July next year. Nisar appreciated former Chief of Army Staff Gen Raheel Sharif for taking solid measures for monitoring and security of Pak-Afghan border.

The tribal elders of Khyber Agency and Landi Kotal that met with Interior Minister under leadership of MNA Shah Gee Gul Afridi to Islamabad for solution of their problems.

Earlier, the Interior Minister visited Pak-Afghan border where he was briefed by the FC authorities about the security measures taken for monitoring and security of this long porous border.