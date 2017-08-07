Govt making all efforts for provision of sports facilities, Sports Minister

LAHORE, Aug 7 (APP)- Punjab Minister for Sports Jahangir Khanzada said

Punjab government under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif was making all out efforts for the provision of sports facilities at union council level,

He was talking to media at Chief Minister Jashan-e-Azadi Inter-Academies

Cricket Cup girls match at Kinnaird College ground on Monday. Director Sports Muhammad Anees Sheikh was also present on this occasion.

Khanzada said the talent hunt programme will start in October this year.

“There is no dearth of talent in Pakistan and we are trying our best to discover the talented youngsters from the remote areas at union council level,” he added.

The minister further said that women are also being involved fully in

the Chief Minister Jashan-e-Azadi sports events. “Our govt is making serious efforts to revive sports culture at school level so that we can get maximum talent from grassroots level,” he elaborated. He appreciated the progress of cricket academies working under the supervision of legendary cricketer Zaheer Abbas.

In his address, Zaheer Abbas said the participation of girls in sports

activities is quite encouraging. He lauded the services of Director General Sports Punjab Zulfiqar Ghumman in this regard. “Our girls learnt a lot of sports skills in a short period of time which is good omen,” he explained.