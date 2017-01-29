Govt has no plan to change blasphemy law: Yousaf

ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (APP): Federal Minister for Religious Affairs

and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Muhammad Yousaf has categorically dispelled the impression given in various news reports that the government is likely to change the blasphemy law.

“We have no plan to diversify or modify the blasphemy law,” he said

in a statement here Sunday.

The minister the present democratic government was fully determined

and affirmed to implement the existing laws in true spirit and had no concoction to make any change in the blasphemy law.

The news reports published in the media about modifying of the

blasphemy law by the government was not true, as the same were concocted and baseless, he added.

Sardar Yousaf maintained that Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif and cabinet members were first Muslims then Pakistanis as they

did not think about changing such law.

He said Islam is a peaceful religion, which protects the

right of every individual irrespective of any religious affiliations.

Islam teaches us tolerance and harmony towards all religions, he

concluded.