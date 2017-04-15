Govt fully committed to freedom of press: President

KARACHI, April 15 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Saturday said the government was fully committed to the freedom of press and paid attention towards the problems of working journalists enabling them to perform their duties with peace of mind.

He was addressing the Karachi Press Club (KPC) office-bearers and senior representatives of the journalist community here at the Governor House.

Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair and Punjab Information Minister Mujtaba Shuja ur Rehman were also present on the occasion.

The President handed over a cheque of Rs 25 million on behalf of Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to the KPC as financial assistance.

He said he was happy over the gesture as the old ties between the Punjab chief minister and the KPC were being renewedand. A strong representation of the Punjab government was present here.

He expressed the hope that such good actions would continue in future also.

He said the occasion also proved that the state and the Government of Pakistan fully believed in the press freedom and facilitating the working journalists and media practitioners to perform their duties with the best of their abilities and peace of mind for disseminating the required information among the masses.

The President also lauded the KPC for maintaining its democratic traditions since its inception decades ago as it had been holding its elections regularly to ensure that its affairs were run by the elected representatives of the KPC’s council members.

He also praised the role as well as the contributions of the KPC towards furthering the cause of democracy and democratic values in the society.

President Mamnoon said it augured well that democracy was taking roots in the country and the institutions were contributing their bit towards strengthening democracy.

‘We have to make the democratic values even more stronger so as to speed up the pace of national development and progress with a view that common men’s problems are resolved and they live a prosperious life,” he added.