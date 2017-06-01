Gov’t focussed on resolving energy issue on top priority: Dar

ISLAMABAD, June 1 (APP): Minister for Finance, Muhammad Ishaq
Dar Thursday said the government was focused on resolving
the issue of energy as a top priority.
He said additional electricity will be added to the
national grid by early 2018 through completion of ongoing projects,
which will help improve the energy situation and reduce load-
shedding.
He was chairing a high level meeting here at the Ministry of
Finance regarding energy-related matters.
Minister for Water and Power, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister
for Petroleum & Natural Resources, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Secretary
to Prime Minister, Finance Secretary, Secretary Water and Power,
Secretary EAD, Secretary Commerce and senior officials of Finance
Division and Ministry of Water and Power participated in the
meeting.
Dar urged the relevant officials to ensure completion of
the ongoing power projects according to the given timelines.
He also urged the officials to provide relief to the general
public by ensuring maximum provision of electricity during the holy
month of Ramzan, especially at the time of Sehar and Iftar.
Secretary Water and Power, Yousaf Naseem Khokhar apprised the
meeting of the demand and supply situation of electricity in the
country.
He informed that instructions had been passed to all power
companies to avoid unscheduled power shedding.
He said there has been excessive demand for electricity
in recent days due to the hot temperatures across large parts of the
country, but load management had been carried out prudently to
facilitate the people as much as possible.
He also briefed the meeting on the status of various ongoing
power sector projects.
