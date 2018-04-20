Govt to earmark Rs 2 bln in budget to construct hospital for Islamabad police: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, Apr 20 (APP):Minister for Interior, Ahsan Iqbal on Friday said the government would allocate Rs. two billion in coming

budget 2018-19 for construction of a dedicated hospital for Islamabad police.

Addressing a Darbar of Islamabad Women Police here at policelines, Ahsan Iqbal said there must be a separate hospital for Capital police where its personnel could be provided the best medical facilities. The Darbar was

attended by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Dr. Sultan Azam Temuri, police officers and a large number

of women police personnel.

He said basic objective was to ensure a modern hospital for Capital police like other Law Enforcement Agencies which had their own hospitals in different parts of the country.

The Minister said,”We are taking this initiative from Federal Capital and I hope provinces would also follow the same and construct dedicated hospitals for their police force.”

Ahsan Iqbal said in coming budget, more funds would be provided for Islamabad police to address their problems.

He said Rs one billion would also be allocated for setting-up an Anti-Riot Force which has been announced a few months back.

The Minister assured that Islamabad police would be equipped on modern lines and would be made an exemplary force for other law enforcement agencies by their performance and support from the community.

Ahsan said that of the total 22, seven model police stations had been established in Capital whose pattern might be replicated in other parts of the country while the remaining would also be made model police stations in next phases.

“I congratulate the Islamabad police over the completion of this vision,” the Minister said.

He said model policing was not a slogan and added that citizens might visit police stations without any fear to get their issues resolved without any approach. Every citizen should be treated as VIP at these police stations, he said.

The Minister stressed for cooperation of community to ensure successful policing and said the prime task to a policeman should be protection and assistance to aggrieved persons including children, women and other marginalized segments of the society,” he added.

The minister said policemen and officials performing their duties at police pickets deserved appreciation as they were the ones owing to whom citizens could breathe in peace.

He directed the IGP to enhance the current 2.5 ratio of women personnel in total strength of Capital police while more facilities such as modern day care centre, transport and accommodation be ensured for them.

The Minister appreciated induction of women in Counter Terrorism Force Islamabad, congratulating them that they have chosen a profession which provides protection to citizens.

Dr Sultan Azam Temuri said the strength of women in Capital police is 289 which is around 2.5 per cent of total force. Their strength in Islamabad police would be enhanced to 10 per cent in future.

He said capacity building of women police is also being focused and in this regard training programmes are arranged.

The IGP said a separate Whatsapp group of women police personnel has also been established where they can share their problems and get them addressed.