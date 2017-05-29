Govt congratulated for presenting pro-poor budget

ISLAMABAD, May 29 (APP): Lawmakers mainly from the treasury benches at the parliament on Monday congratulated the government for presenting 5th pro-poor budget for the fiscal year 2017-18.

Opening debate on the budget, MNA Shiza Fatima Khawaja congratulated the finance minister for presenting 5th budget of the incumbent government.

She said that the good news of Pakistan being included in the Group 20 (G20) would come soon.

She said that the world was of the view that Pakistan was leading towards collapse in 2013, but prudent policies of the government the economy was put on right path and “we can witness this fact in 2017”.

She said that special focus was given towards human development in

the current budget. She said the introduction of health insurance has facilitated poorest of the poor to have access to better medical

facilities.

She said that various initiatives taken in the federal budget clearly indicate that this was not political budget but pro-poor budget.

Naeema Kishwar said that presenting 5th continuous budget showed stability of country’s institutions, however advised that government should ensure interest-free loans through youth and other schemes.

She said that the country was spending a considerable amount on debt servicing, advising that interest system should be rejected to help alleviate poverty.

She criticized loadshedding and also condemned that attack on grid stations by people led by political leaders in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

She highlighted the importance of building small dams to overcome

water and power shortage. She stressed the need for developing water reservoirs to save the future generations.

Esa Noori urged the government to take notice of the water and power shortage in Gwadar.

Mehmood Bashid Virik said that it was unfortunate that the opposition was out of the house only because their anti-tradition demand of live-cast was not fulfilled.

He lauded Finance Minister’s initiative for developing consensus for charter of economy to lead country towards progress.

He said that it was historic budget that government had provided huge

allocations for development and socio-economic projects.

The house was later adjourned to meet again on Tuesday, May 30 at 11:00 a.m.