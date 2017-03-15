Govt committed to protect human rights : Sheikh Aftab

ISLAMABAD, Mar 15 (APP): Federal Minister for Parliamentary

Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmed on Wednesday said the government was

committed to ensure protecting human rights of all citizens through necessary legislation as envisaged in the constitution .

Speaking in the National Assembly during the question hour session, he said after 18th amendment the Human Rights powers have been devolved to provinces.

He said that international commitments by adopting all possible measures to ensure protection and promotion of such rights, including rights of women, children, persons with disabilities and minorities, etc.

“The Criminal Law (Amendment) (Offences relating to Honor Killing) Act, 2016 and “The Criminal Law (Amendment) (Offences relating to Rape) Act, 2016” passed by the joint session of the Parliament, and “The Criminal Law (2nd Amendment) Act, 2016 (Child Protection)” were the landmark legislation for protection of Human Rights, particularly rights of women and children.

The ministry regularly takes up all Human Rights violation cases with the concerned authorities for their redressal.

He said that many government/non government institutions have launched awareness campaign in the country especially in rural areas, villages through advertisement, electronic, print and social media for the protection of human rights.

Replying to a question on the recent issue of Murad Saeed and Javed Lateef, he said the Parliament was supreme institution which empowered all institutions to work for the country so members should not spoil its peaceful atmosphere through insulting each others.

He said that there should be good news from the proceeding of house for the nation when they watch news bulletin at evening.

Replying to another question, he said the government was concerned about the issues of expatriate Pakistanis and directed all its foreign embassies and consulates to play their role to resolve their issues.

He said the amount which was being collected from tax of Motorways and Highways was being used for the renovation of the roads.

He said the mega projects of highways and motorways in the country would be completed in 2017-18 adding, the standard of Karachi-Hyderabad motorway project was at par with Lahore-Islamabad motorway.

Sukkur-Hyderabad project would also be completed as soon as possible, he added.

No funds have been released to National Highway Authority

(NHA) during the tenure of previous government and for the

construction of highway in Buner district

It is fact that construction work of some projects is being delayed due to Shortage of fund as well as some other problems such as Land Acquisition and Removal of Utilities, he added.

He further added that 07 Contracts/ Projects are completed out of 18 numbers of started Contracts/ Projects during the last five years.

In case of foreign assisted projects, he said there were no delays due to shortage of funds.

It was also fact that such delays escalate the project costs. Efforts are being made that the funds required for completion of projects were provided through additional allocation.

Also close liaison with the local administration is being enhanced for early possession of land along with emphasizing, the Contractor to complete the works in time, the minister added.

Sheikh Aftab said that a vast toll plaza was also being established in Islamabad on Peshawar motorway due to huge traffic burden on the existing toll plaza which was facing shortage of booths.