Govt committed to properity of Southern Punjab: Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE, June 14 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad

Shehbaz Sharif has said the government was fully committed

for the development and prosperity of the southern Punjab

and Rs 213 billion have been allocated in the budget 2017-18.

Talking to the public representatives from the Southern

Punjab here on Wednesday, he said poverty alleviation from

the Southern Punjab was the top priority of the government.

Punjab Chief Minister said the Pakistan Muslim League-N

government had started unprecedented development works in the

past while development projects worth billions of rupees for

southern Punjab are given priority in the provincial budget

2017-18. He said it was for the first time that a colossal sum

of Rs.213 billion had been earmarked for the southern Punjab

which would herald new era of development and prosperity.

The Chief Minister said that an amount of Rs. 25 billion

had been earmarked for the mega clean drinking water project

and this programme would be started simultaneously from all

the tehsils of southern Punjab which would be completed in the

beginning of 2018.

About other development programmes he said Khawaja Fareed

University of Engineering & Technology had been established in

Rahim Yar Khan, while funds had been earmarked for

Muzaffargarh-DG Khan and Alipur-Punjnad dual carriageway.

Shehbaz said work on Lodhran-Khanewal road had started

which would be completed with a cost of billions of rupees. He

said that a huge amount of Rs.45 billion had been fixed for

different development works in Bahawalpur division and told

that safe city project will also be started in Multan and

Bahawalpur districts.

The Chief Minister said ‘Zewar-e-Taleem’ Programme had

been introduced to mitigate the problems being faced by girls

belonging to less developed areas in their studies. He said

Khadim-e-Punjab Ujala Programme will be commenced from the

schools situated in southern Punjab and thousands of

educational institutions will be lighted through solar energy

there.

Punjab Chief Minister satisfaction that six mobile health

units had already been playing important role in providing

best healthcare facilities to remote areas of southern Punjab.

He said sixteen additional mobile health units would also

provide healthcare facilities to the people there and told

that Punjab government was in the process to acquire hundred

more mobile health units. These mobile health units will be

utilized for providing best healthcare facilities in far-flung

areas of the southern Punjab.

Shehbaz Sharif said development and prosperity of the

people in southern Punjab was very dear to him, adding that

quality educational institutions like Daansih Schools had been

established in southern districts where talented but deserving

children of low-income families had been provided with free

educational and residential facilities.

Shehbaz said a state-of-the-art hospital had been

established in Bahawalpur while billions of rupees were being

utilized for construction and rehabilitation of rural roads

under Khadim-e-Punjab Rural Roads Programme.